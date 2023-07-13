Finolex Pipes unveils campaign Peedhiyan Badlengi, Pipe Nahin

Finolex Industries Ltd has unveiled a new film titled ‘Peedhiyan Badlengi, Pipe Nahin’ to express its gratitude to plumbers. As per the company, the film celebrates the trust, support, and growing connections among various stakeholders associated with Finolex Pipes.

It showcases the collaboration of three generations of plumbers, highlighting the success of those who have been associated with Finolex Pipes and continue to endorse its products and brand.

Talking about the campaign, Ashok Jaiswar, vice president, head of marketing and communications, Finolex Industries Limited said, “With this new campaign, we aim to share the success story of plumbers who have long-standing associations with us and continue to confidently endorse our products and brand. The quality of our product portfolio is a testament to the enduring relationships we have built across generations.”

The campaign is conceptualised and created by Schbang Motion pictures.

“When we asked, how long do Finolex pipes last, the answer went from months to years, to decades to generations. So we came up with a script where we let a family of plumbers ask this question to their previous generation. What resulted was a fun film that brings out the product claim in a very memorable way,” Kashyap Joshi, executive creative director, Schbang added.

