scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Fincare Small Finance Bank launches brand campaign The Great Indian FD Fest

The primary objective of the campaign is to raise awareness about the bank’s interest rate

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign features brand ambassador Vishwanathan Anand
The campaign features brand ambassador Vishwanathan Anand

Fincare Small Finance Bank has launched its multilingual campaign ‘The Great Indian FD Fest’ featuring brand ambassador Viswanathan Anand. 

The primary objective of the campaign is to raise awareness about the bank’s interest rate offering for all categories of customers. Additionally, it emphasises the significance of fixed deposit as a stable and long-term investment vehicle which is suitable for everyone.

Commenting on the brand campaign, Pankaj Gulati, chief marketing officer, Fincare Small Finance Bank said, “I am  happy to launch our new brand campaign – ‘The Great Indian FD Fest.’ This campaign celebrates the spirit of financial empowerment and presents a golden opportunity for every Indian to secure their financial future through fixed deposits.”

Also Read
Also Read

As per the company, the campaign runs across TV in english and regional news networks, as well as on social media with a focus on metros and key regional markets.  

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 17:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS