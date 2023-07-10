Fincare Small Finance Bank launches brand campaign The Great Indian FD Fest

Fincare Small Finance Bank has launched its multilingual campaign ‘The Great Indian FD Fest’ featuring brand ambassador Viswanathan Anand.

The primary objective of the campaign is to raise awareness about the bank’s interest rate offering for all categories of customers. Additionally, it emphasises the significance of fixed deposit as a stable and long-term investment vehicle which is suitable for everyone.

Commenting on the brand campaign, Pankaj Gulati, chief marketing officer, Fincare Small Finance Bank said, “I am happy to launch our new brand campaign – ‘The Great Indian FD Fest.’ This campaign celebrates the spirit of financial empowerment and presents a golden opportunity for every Indian to secure their financial future through fixed deposits.”

As per the company, the campaign runs across TV in english and regional news networks, as well as on social media with a focus on metros and key regional markets.

