FILA ropes in Hailey Bieber as global brand ambassador

FILA has roped in Hailey Bieber as its new global brand ambassador. The model and entrepreneur first debuted in a FILA campaign in the Fall of 2022.

With this new multi-year partnership, Bieber will collaborate with FILA to design signature sportswear collections, with the first drop slated to launch in Fall/Winter 2024.

Talking about the appointment, Deepika Deepti, senior vice president – marketing, Metro Brands, said, “FILA style is reinterpreted every time tastemakers and game changers express their artistry and individualism through our designs. Hailey has been a supporter of the brand and we look forward to continuing our relationship together. Her impact on fashion and culture is undeniable and she brings an effortless and fresh new perspective to the brand.”

Additionally, FILA is also releasing a new campaign where Bieber is joined by sponsored tennis player Reilly Opelka, as the company celebrates 50th Anniversary of its F-Box logo. The new campaign was shot by Renell Medrano and styled by Hailey Bieber and Dani Michele.

“I am grateful to expand my role with FILA, a brand that has always stood out for its quality, elegance and bold and beautiful designs. I appreciate the brand’s Italian heritage and the eras of FILA fashion where I can continue to draw inspiration. I am excited to bring my own point of view to FILA’s iconic styles, as we work to create something special together,” Hailey Bieber added.

