FIFA announces AB InBev as official beer sponsor of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and FIFA World Cup 2026

AB InBev’s portfolio of brands would continue its tradition of celebrating the FIFA World Cup

Written by BrandWagon Online
AB InBev has extended its 40-year partnership with FIFA
AB InBev has extended its 40-year partnership with FIFA as the official beer sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“FIFA World Cup tournaments are the most popular sporting events in the world. We are deeply connected to the fans and to football all over the world, which is why we’re excited about extending the relationship with FIFA. Cheering and celebrating over a beer is a part of the experience for billions of football fans,” Marcel Marcondes, chief marketing officer, AB InBev, said.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will make its debut in Australia and Aotearoa, New Zealand next month, with 32 teams taking part in the competition. The FIFA World Cup 2026, meanwhile, will be the first to be hosted by three countries, with 48 participating teams and 104 matches in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“We are proud to renew this successful partnership, which will undoubtedly reach new heights in 2023 and 2026. As one of our longest-standing sponsors, AB InBev’s investment will benefit the game, as well as football development all over the world, while bringing creativity and excitement to the experience that football fans will have during our tournaments,” Romy Gai, chief business officer, FIFA said.

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 16:45 IST

