Fiama Men launches new TVC with brand ambassador Shubhman Gill

Fiama Men has launched a new brand campaign to iterate the fact men also enjoy when they soap up. The brand has onboarded cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador and also features Gill in a television commercial.

Conceptualised by Brand David, produced by Caffeine Films LLP and directed by Aarti Desai, the film helps break the myth of shower being a chore. With the shower ambassador, Gill, Fiama Men portrays the everyday fun shower routine that many young men are increasingly adopting. In a rhythmic visual narrative set on a chartbuster Bollywood song, the film presents a foot-tapping experience.

The new Fiama Men Charcoal and Grapefruit gel bar and shower gel with its refreshing skin feel adds to this new age shower experience, the company stated.

Speaking on the launch, Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited stated, “Looking and feeling good both are at the core of grooming today. Every individual has a different perspective, be it the choice of grooming products or their shower preferences. Fiama Men is at the forefront of this new wave of grooming and feeling good that truly begins in the shower. The new Charcoal & Grapefruit gel bathing bar and shower gel, designed to elevate the everyday bathing experience, taps into the shower mood of young men. Fiama Men with Shubman Gill as the new shower ambassador is set to enrich grooming experiences.”

Moreover, the Fiama Men Shower Survey also reveals that more than 65% of young men consider Bluetooth speakers and a curated playlist as perfect partners for a great showering experience. In addition, the survey states that more than 60% men not only have a fixed showering routine but also enjoy upbeat music while taking a shower.

Commenting on the campaign, Aarti Desai, creative director, added, “The category for Men’s soap can be pretty clinical and vanilla. We wanted to create a mood of freshness with a whole lot of fun added to it and to see Shubman Gill having a blast in the shower.”

Also Read Crazy Owl hosts Big B’Day Sale to celebrate its first anniversary

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook