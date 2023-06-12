FGII launches #MakeYourChoice campaign to celebrate proposition of choice

Future Generali India Insurance Company (FGII), India’s private general insurance company, has launched its D.I.Y Health #MakeYourChoice campaign to encourage “The choice should be yours” proposition. The campaign comprises three videos of 45 seconds duration each, targeting different segments with relatable slice-of-life situations.

By allowing customers to exercise the ‘power of choice,’ Future Generali’s attempt is to give consumers the choice to be the architect of their health insurance needs. D.I.Y Health gives consumers a chance to customise their health policy such that its best suited to their health goals and provides maximum value for their investment. The three films highlights an important feature and cohort, with each telling a simple story of choice and why it matters.

Commenting on the campaign, Ruchika Malhan Varma, chief marketing officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company, said, “As a ‘Lifetime partner’ to our customers, we remain heavily invested in understanding their evolving needs and providing them with innovative solutions that address them. Our customer insight bought forth a growing need for customization and the ability to design a policy suited to the unique health needs of each individual. This motivated us to create a proposition with comprehensive features that help customers pick and choose from a wide array of features comprising 17 base features and 20 optional product features to choose from as part of our D.I.Y Health policy.”

She further added, “Our campaign celebrates the element of choice for our customer be it in life or insurance. Crafted around unique insights, it draws parallels between the life of the user and the most relevant health insurance feature to them, in a way that resonates with the viewer immediately.”

The three stories celebrate individuals who seek to exercise their power of choice and not just go with the flow – whether in life or while buying insurance. The campaign has been Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Mumbai, a creative agency. The digital-first campaign will be amplified across online platforms, the company stated.

“What good is a choice if it isn’t yours and yours alone? This is where we wanted to steer the conversation with this campaign. Because D.I.Y Health aptly gives you that level of power to choose. Also, we realized that each of the choice components that one can add or drop in the insurance spoke to different people across various life stages. Hence, to push the relatability quotient further, we crafted multiple insightful stories with situations and examples that I am sure most people may have definitely come across at some point in their own lives,” Kapil Ojha, executive creative director, Mullen Lintas added.

