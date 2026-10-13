By Jeel Gandhi

Brands that treat Rakshabandhan, Onam, Navratri, and Diwali as one long connected season, are already ahead of the ones still waiting for the Diwali brief to land in October

Festive shopping in India has always been social. What has changed is the shape of that socialness. It used to look like family trips to the market, shared wishlists, and advice from an older relative. Today it looks like a creator haul on Instagram, a product link dropped in a WhatsApp group, and a purchase decision made only after the people you trust most have weighed in. The journey is the same. The conversations around it have completely changed.

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For Gen Z, the festive season is not a single peak moment. It’s an extended series of celebrations, each one an opportunity to connect, discover, and share. The GWI and Snapchat Diwali Gen Z Study 2026 found that nearly 70% of Gen Z consumers see the festive season as multiple celebrations rather than one shopping occasion, with many beginning to plan well before the traditional Diwali window opens. So, the brands that treat Rakshabandhan, Onam, Navratri, and Diwali as one long connected season, with consistent touchpoints throughout, are already ahead of the ones still waiting for the Diwali brief to land in October.

What has shifted most fundamentally is how Gen Z moves from finding something to actually buying it. Creators help them discover. Friends, family, and trusted communities help them decide. A brand can win the discovery conversation and still lose the decision if the product story doesn’t hold up when it gets shared in a private group chat. This is why the inner circle matters as much as the influencer.

The same study found that 41% of Gen Z plan most of their festive purchases in advance, while 40% combine planning with spontaneous decisions. Convenience, therefore, is not only about a smooth purchase. It is also about being present at the right time with a product story that is easy to understand, explore, and share. Brands that integrate product storytelling beautifully across the season can stay relevant to both the planner and the spontaneous buyer.

Every Holi, every Onam, every Navratri produces a surge of organic content from young people. But look closely at what actually gets posted. It’s the moments that felt personal, curated, and genuinely special. Not the national campaign. The intimate Onam sadya a brand made possible. The sibling experience that felt designed for exactly them. The opportunity isn’t to sponsor a post about these moments. It’s to host the gathering that creates them.

Festivals are lived both online and offline, but for Gen Z, they are also internet moments. The brands that understand this are turning massy, calendar-wide occasions into hyper-curated, creator-friendly experiences that young people can participate in, capture, and share. That could mean creating spaces where friends and families come together, bringing creators into the experience, or designing product-led moments that feel specific to the occasion.

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That’s when marketing stops being something a brand pushes out and starts being something young people pull into their own feeds, stories, and conversations. The content then comes from hundreds of people, not one brand handle.

The brands keeping up are giving Gen Z more than a festive campaign. They are creating timely, convenient, and shareable experiences that people want to be part of.

The author is CEO, Under25

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.