Ferrero Rocher Moments unveils campaign #MaketheMmmmomentPerfect with actress Sara Ali Khan

Ferrero Rocher Moments has announced its re-association with actress Sara Ali Khan for its Raksha Bandhan campaign #MaketheMmmmomentPerfect. The brand has launched its new campaign with the tagline “Make the Mmmoment Perfect with Ferrero Rocher Moments”. The digital film captures the essence of sibling love and the joy of creating sweet memories together.

Additionally, the film showcases the special bond between two siblings, actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The film opens with Sara Ali Khan searching for her phone charger in her room. Little does she know that her brother has playfully hidden it and left a surprise for her. When the actress finally discovers her charger, she also finds a box of Ferrero Rocher Moments alongside a note that reads, “Happy Raksha Bandhan, Behna! – Love, Ibrahim.”

Talking about the campaign film, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pralines, Ferrero India said, “Our association with Sara Ali Khan holds special significance for Ferrero Rocher Moments as her effervescent personality and endearing charm perfectly resonates with Ferrero Rocher Moments brand personality of creating magical moments for its esteemed customers. Our Raksha Bandhan digital film captures the essence of this occasion with Sara Ali Khan, where love, affection, and mischief intertwine to create unforgettable moments.”

Moreover, the digital campaign will be leveraged across social and digital platforms.

