Federal Bank unveils campaign showcasing journey of gold

Federal Bank has introduced its gold loan campaign. As per the company, the campaign’s focus is not on the interest rates, swift delivery, or fancy dreams associated with gold loans, instead the spotlight is on the gold itself. The campaign personifies its journey of transformation.

Talking about the campaign, M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer, Federal Bank said, “Every unit of gold we acquire is intended to celebrate, honor, or reward special moments and milestones in our lives. During this transmission of gold through time, it undergoes a metamorphosis, evolving to fulfill our cherished goals and acting as a safety net during uncertain times. The brilliance of this campaign lies in its ability to showcase the transformative power of gold, elevating it from a mere ornament lying within our homes to a higher realm of utility and value.”

The campaign is conceptualised by ad agency Ogilvy.

“Through this campaign, we endeavoured to distill this insightful revelation and challenge people’s perception regarding gold’s hallowed status as an untouchable asset. We hope that it brings about a transformative shift in how gold is utilised in the pursuit of our financial goals,” Rohit Dubey, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Mumbai, added.

Moreover, the campaign is made available on radio in 6 different languages.

