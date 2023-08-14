Federal Bank launches #End-Dependence campaign

As the nation celebrates Independence Day, Federal Bank joins in to accentuate the fervour of a free nation. Federal Bank announces a new campaign celebrating one of many such moments of a leap of faith and self-belief.

The campaign by Federal Bank is inspired by many of its initiatives to consistently #End-Dependence. For instance, the Federal Skill Academy regularly runs three-month skilling programs to empower economically disadvantaged youth and women. The goal is simple yet transformative: teach a skill, and it becomes a way to sustain livelihood. The Academy’s comprehensive approach covers mobilisation, beneficiary identification, skill development, assessment, and employment/self-employment facilitation.

“#End-Dependence, furthers Federal Bank’s commitment to Rishta. It is a testimony that we value our customers irrespective of their generation. There will always be product parity, but our understanding of Customers, helps us power our digital experience, through our knowledge of in-person, delivery of banking services. End-Dependence pivots itself on the need of someone vulnerable for support, to simply bust the challenge, ” M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer, Federal Bank, said.

The courses at Federal Skill Academy are many including self-employed tailoring, financial accounting and tally, etc. The course not only enhances students’ employability but also nurtures their potential for career growth. By offering these free courses, Federal Bank paves the way for participants to seamlessly integrate into the workforce, thus transforming their lives and livelihoods. With the inauguration of the fourth Federal Skill Academy in Faridabad, Federal Bank continues to expand its footprint of empowerment. Other centers include Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kolhapur.

Federal Bank’s End Dependence campaign is many such strands of empowerment that get woven into building an ‘Atma-Nirbhar’ country.

“Independence Day is the perfect time to inspire and empower our elderly to adopt banking technology, promoting self-reliance and lessening dependency. And the team found a gem in the fantastic idea – ‘End Dependence’ – a concept that clicked seamlessly with our partners at Federal Bank,” Rohit Dubey, executive creative director, Ogilvy said.

