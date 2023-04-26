FCB Group India acquires a majority stake in Kinnect

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) and FCB Group India have acquired a majority stake in Kinnect, a digital-first creative agency.

As per the company, under the rebranded name ‘FCBKinnect’, the partnership will now boast a formidable team of over 1200 advertising and marketing experts, including more than 500 digital specialists.

On the acquisition, Tyler Turnbull, FCB Global CEO, said, “Since our partnership with Kinnect began in 2020, the momentum FCB has experienced across India has been exceptional. Rohan, Chandni and the entire Kinnect team have proven they understand how to deliver growth for brands by unleashing creativity across digital, performance, customer experience and influencer marketing. With Kinnect now an official part of our network, we can help transform brands around India and APAC to deliver timely and timeless results like never before.”

According to the company, this acquisition marks a pivotal moment for FCB Group India, elevating its digital prowess to unprecedented heights. With FCBKinnect at the helm, the group is primed to lead the advertising industry with its unmatched digital-first creative capabilities, scalable content production, and innovative influencer marketing through Kinnect Outreach – India’s premier data-driven influencer and third-party partnership platform.

“With this partnership, we are poised to create even greater prospects for our talent and clients as we synergise our expertise in digital marketing with FCB’s unmatched creative capabilities. The future holds limitless possibilities, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter of collaborative success,” Rohan Mehta, CEO of FCB Kinnect, stated.

Additionally, FCBKinnect has delivered integrated campaigns, including ‘Out & Proud @Work’, ‘TATA Tiago EV IPL 2023’, and ‘Chatpat’.

Chandni Shah, COO, FCB Kinnect, added, “After a decade of trailblazing in the industry, we are looking forward to elevate our game to new heights through our partnership with IPG and FCB – a perfect match for our ambitions. Their unwavering support has unlocked a world of global tools, technologies, and best practices, propelling our growth and opening doors to new markets beyond India. We have found a true synergy of minds and cultures while retaining our unique identity as ‘Kinnect’. With the combined strength of their powerful local and global leadership, we are poised for exciting times ahead as ‘FCBKinnect’.”

