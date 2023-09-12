FCB elevates Rohit Ohri to global role; appoints Dheeraj Sinha as group CEO India and South Asia

FCB has announced leadership succession news for its India and South Asia operations. The company has elevated chairman and CEO, Rohit Ohri, to global role as FCB global partner, and has appointed Dheeraj Sinha as group CEO India and South Asia.

Sinha will join in November and will report to FCB global CEO Tyler Turnbull.

Talking about the appointent, Tyler Turnbull, FCB global CEO, FCB, “Since Rohit joined FCB eight years ago, FCB India has seen tremendous success under his leadership. It was time for his next challenge, and while we can’t thank him enough for all that he has done for the agency, I’m excited to have him join our global team to put his valuable experience to work for some important upcoming projects. Together, we have found his successor in Dheeraj — an amazingly talented, creatively focused and driven leader who understands the economic power of creativity.”

Sinha joins the agency from Publicis Groupe, where he currently serves as CEO of Leo Burnett South Asia and chairman of BBH India. While there, he led the business transformation across Leo Burnett, Leo Burnett Orchard, BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health. Under his leadership, Leo Burnett transitioned from a mid-tier agency to a leading agency in India and almost doubled its size, with 30% of its revenue driven by new clients such as PepsiCo, IKEA, Airtel, Spotify and many others. He has also held several other leadership roles throughout his career, including chief strategy officer of South and Southeast Asia at Grey Group.

“The last eight years at FCB Group India have been truly amazing. My mandate was to transform the creative reputation of FCB in India. By nurturing culture and cultivating talent, we’ve been able to deliver creative excellence consistently since 2018. I’m grateful to my India team for the creative and business success we have seen. Our partnership with our clients has been our true strength in this creative transformation journey. Further, with the acquisition of Kinnect and the launch of FCB/SIX in India, I believe we are now uniquely poised to power our creative work with data and technology. I’m delighted to now work on the strategic priorities of our global network with Susan and Tyler as FCB Global Partner,” Ohri added.

Additionally, Sinha will work closely with Ohri to ensure a smooth and seamless transition across the agency’s many offices, people, clients and partners in India.

“I am so excited to be leading the next phase of narrative for FCB in India and the region. I believe that with data and technology at its service, creativity is the greatest force of our times. The true power of our industry is in maximising business opportunities and solving for human problems using creativity. I love the perspective at FCB about creativity as an economic multiplier. I look forward to working with the global leadership at FCB under Susan and Tyler, to continue to build FCB in India and the region as the most creative company, helping our clients maximise the opportunities and leaving the world a better place at the same time,” Sinha said.

