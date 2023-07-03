Fastrack Smart has partnered with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. With a new proposition, logo and products, the brand aims to cater to the ever-evolving needs of young Indian consumers.

The company has also launched its first brand campaign, “Follow Yourself,” to emphasise how Fastrack Smart empowers young Indian consumers by providing cutting-edge smartwatches that seamlessly integrates with the lifestyle choices of youth and amplify their self-assured spirit with the help of technology.

Speaking on the announcement, Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited said, “With the shared exuberance and fearless fashion approach, this partnership with Ranveer Singh brings a new level of dynamism into our brand. His unique and one-of-a-kind infectious social energy and trendsetting style resonate with the campaign “Follow Yourself” and align with the aspirations of Fastrack Smart and its target audience. I feel it is a dynamic fusion of style, technology, and charisma, promising an exhilarating journey for fashion-forward Indian consumers embracing the future with flair.”

The campaign ‘Follow Yourself’, conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, encompasses an ad film that delivers a message in a quirky, and fun spirit, resonating with the Gen Z audience. The video features Singh as the charismatic ambassador, showcasing his unapologetic individuality and how Fastrack Smart aligns with his style and attitude.

The video commences with a ticking clock that runs on IST, which not only represents Indian Standard Time but also symbolises the societal expectations set for us regarding the right time to graduate, start a family, and embrace adulthood. Ranveer, figuratively breaking the Indian Standard Timeline in the film, questions why we should adhere to society’s predefined timeline when we can choose to ‘Follow Yourself.’ While the world tells you what you should do, Fastrack Smart empowers you to achieve your goals. So let society’s alarm clocks chatter, because with Fastrack Smart, you march to the beat of your own clock.

“Indian Society looks at the clock and doesn’t just see time, but also a ticking countdown to get things done by. From getting back home before 7pm to settling down before 26, there’s a ‘right time’ for everything. Fastrack Smart speaks for today’s generation by saying that your time is yours alone and there’s no need to follow society’s diktat when you can just Follow Yourself,” Vikram Pandey, national creative director, Leo Burnett India added.

