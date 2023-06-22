scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Fashion Factory rolls out campaign Unbranded to Branded

The campaign encourages customers to exchange their old clothes and shoes for a value of up to Rs. 400 and get a discount of up to 50%

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is conceptualised and executed by IdeateLabs
The campaign is conceptualised and executed by IdeateLabs

Fashion Factory, a division of Reliance Retail has unveiled its latest digital campaign ‘Unbranded to Branded’. As per the company, the campaign encourages customers to exchange their old clothes and shoes for a value of up to Rs. 400 and get a discount of up to 50% on new, branded clothes.

Additionally, the campaign is conceptualised and executed by IdeateLabs.

Talking about the campaign, Raman R.S. Minhas, CCO, IdeateLabs said, “We are excited to partner with Fashion Factory in this fun campaign. The U2B campaign is a property that powers Fashion Factory to reach a wide audience and drive sales.”

Also Read

Moreover, Unbranded to Branded festival started at the beginning of this month and ends on June 25, 2023, and is promoted through a variety of digital channels, including social media.

Also Read

Furthermore, the target audience for the campaign includes young fashion enthusiasts, sustainability advocates, budget-conscious shoppers, fashion innovators, and early adopters.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 18:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS