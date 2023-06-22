Fashion Factory rolls out campaign Unbranded to Branded

Fashion Factory, a division of Reliance Retail has unveiled its latest digital campaign ‘Unbranded to Branded’. As per the company, the campaign encourages customers to exchange their old clothes and shoes for a value of up to Rs. 400 and get a discount of up to 50% on new, branded clothes.

Additionally, the campaign is conceptualised and executed by IdeateLabs.

Talking about the campaign, Raman R.S. Minhas, CCO, IdeateLabs said, “We are excited to partner with Fashion Factory in this fun campaign. The U2B campaign is a property that powers Fashion Factory to reach a wide audience and drive sales.”

Moreover, Unbranded to Branded festival started at the beginning of this month and ends on June 25, 2023, and is promoted through a variety of digital channels, including social media.

Furthermore, the target audience for the campaign includes young fashion enthusiasts, sustainability advocates, budget-conscious shoppers, fashion innovators, and early adopters.

