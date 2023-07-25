Farzi, Bloody Daddy and Citadel top the list of original shows in India reveals Ormax midyear review

Ormax media has released a midyear review report on the ‘Streaming originals in India: Jan-June 2023’ which looks at the top original shows and films released in first half of 2023, in Hindi and International languages. The review focusses on three parameters, including viewership, marketing buzz and content strength. However, this report focuses only on original content, and does not cover other ‘non-original’ content on streaming, such as theatrical films, catch-up television, sports, and others.

According to the report, Prime Video’s Farzi is not just the most-watched hindi series of 2023 so far, but also as the most-watched hindi SVOD series of all time. Farzi with 37.1 million views is led by The Night Manager with 28.6 million views. Moreover, shows from Disney+ Hotstar have taken five out of the top 10 positions on the list. Talking about the most watched hindi films, the report said that JioCinema’s Bloody Daddy, also starring Shahid Kapoor like Farzi, is the most-watched direct-to-OTT hindi film with 16.6 million views from the first half of 2023.The top list is split across five platforms, with Netflix leading with three entries.

Source: Ormax Report

Source: Ormax Report

Citadel, aided by Priyanka Chopra’s presence, is the most-watched International original in the first half of 2023, being ahead of the rest of the pack by more than 50%, the report stated.

Source: Ormax Report

The report further stated about the most-buzzed hindi shows. Again, Farzi almost dominated on Buzz, followed by Asur 2, which were the only two shows that crossed a peak Buzz of 25% in a cluttered category. Bloody Daddy is the only direct-to-OTT film in the first half of 2023 with 20%+ peak Buzz. Netflix takes the next three positions, and has a total of four entries in the top 10. Citadel scored well on Buzz, being more than 50% higher than Extraction 2. Only four International properties managed the 10% mark on Buzz.

Also Read UK to take action against negative ads on Google and other web platforms

Based on Ormax Power Rating, Asur Season 2 is the most-liked Hindi series of 2023 so far, with an OPR that’s 1-point higher than Farzi. Interestingly, no other hindi series crossed the 70-mark.

Source: Ormax Report

Mission Majnu with 69 OPR, closely followed by Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, is the most-liked direct-to-OTT Hindi film of the first half of 2023.

Source: Ormax Report

Extraction 2 has enjoyed exceptional likeability among its audience base, with a breakout OPR of 75, more than 10 points higher than any International property launched in Jan-Jun 2023.

Source: Ormax Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook