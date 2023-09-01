Farmley launches second phase of ‘Healthy ko Rakhe Healthy’ campaign

Farmley has launched the second phase of its ongoing campaign ‘Healthy ko Rakhe Healthy’. The campaign features Rahul Dravid playing an avatar, in a creative manoeuvre highlighting the brand’s range of healthy snacking offerings and the need for choosing adulteration-free dry fruits and nuts.

“Farmley’s assortment of healthy snacking products derived from its signature dry fruits, reflects the essence of a balanced and healthy life. Farmley truly delivers what it promises and enhances the experience for both the producers and customers, by establishing deep back-end linkages and eliminating the involvement of middlemen at each stage of the supply chain,” former Indian cricketer, Rahul Dravid, said.

The film features Dravid enacting some dialogues in a creative reversal, “Aaj inke pass badam hai, kismish hai, pista hai, walnut hai, anjeer hai, kaju hai, peri- peri makhana hai, tumhare pass kya hai…” The video wraps up with Rahul saying “aur bhi hai?” as Farmley has a wide variety of over 100 products, ranging from everyday dry-fruit essentials, trail mixes, and healthy snacking options to offerings like a dessert range derived from dry fruits and a pasta made from makhanas.

“We feel that Rahul’s integrity, dependability, and trustworthiness, perfectly embody the values that Farmley stands for. Our ‘Healthy Ko Rakhe Healthy’ campaign is about sharing the importance of keeping the purity of dry fruits and nuts intact. While the first film talks about ‘No Kishmish Mein Mishmish, No Anjeer Mein Anjaan.’ the second film talks about our wide range of over 100 healthy snacking options that we have curated from our signature dry fruits,” Aman Gupta, head of marketing, Farmley said.

Farmley is emerging as a new-age healthy snacking brand. The products are available on various online commerce channels including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, Big Basket and is fast expanding its offline presence across modern trade and general trade as well.

