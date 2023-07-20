Farmley launches ‘Healthy Ko Rakhe Healthy’ campaign with Rahul Dravid

Farmley has launched its campaign “Healthy Ko Rakhe Healthy” featuring former Indian cricket captain and brand ambassador Rahul Dravid.

“Staying healthy and fit has been a vital part of my life, and I have always advocated for making the right choices. Consumers deserve to have access to pure and unadulterated dry fruits and Farmley’s unwavering commitment to providing pure and unadulterated dry fruits aligns perfectly with my values,“ Rahul Dravid, former Indian cricketer, said.

The digital film features Rahul Dravid tossing a cricket ball to a kid, but as the ball passes through different hands it symbolizes the different stages of dry-fruits adulteration. From being dipped in water to increasing weight, from artificial colour to polishing, the ball represents the deceptive practices borne by consumers. While Dravid catches the ball right before it reaches the kid, asserting that some things are best original.

“At Farmley, we prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of our customers before anything. From sourcing the finest quality dry fruits to implementing stringent quality control measures, we are dedicated to delivering products that meet the highest standards of authenticity and purity. This campaign is a testament to our dedication towards delivering unadulterated dry fruits and safeguarding our customers’ health and well-being, “Akash Sharma, founder and CEO, Farmley, said.

Farmley has a variety of more than 100 products, ranging from everyday dry-fruit essentials, trail mixes, and healthy snacking options to more innovative offerings like a dessert range derived from dry fruits and pasta made from makhanas.

