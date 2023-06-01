Farmley announces Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

Farmley announced the appointment of former Indian Cricket captain Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador. Through the collaboration, Farmley reinforces its commitment to quality, authenticity, and excellence.

Speaking on his association with Farmley, former cricketer Rahul Dravid said “People these days are rapidly moving towards adopting a healthier lifestyle and they put a thought into whatever they consume throughout their day. They like to read and get themselves educated about different products available in the market, and choose what they think would be best for them, in terms of both health and taste. Farmley’s commitment to sourcing the finest dry fruits and nuts resonates with my personal belief in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

The brand has a variety of 100-plus products, ranging from everyday dry-fruits essentials, trail mixes, and healthy snacking options to offerings like a dessert range derived from dry fruits and a pasta made from makhanas. By establishing deep back-end links with 5000-plus trusted farmers and producers, the brand eliminates middlemen and promotes fair trade practices. Farmley offers snacking options that cater to individuals seeking nutritious choices.

“Dravid has always been committed to being healthy, which helps us rightly position ourselves as a brand that believes in keeping the healthy in the dry fruits and nuts segment intact by eliminating the middlemen and offering adulteration-free products. With Rahul’s support, we aim to further expand our brand presence and connect with a wider audience, while upholding our promise of delivering premium and pure dry fruits and nuts,” Abhishek Agarwal, co-founder, Farmley said.

