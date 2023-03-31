Fantasy gaming app Super4 launches campaign #IndiaJeetega ahead of IPL 2023

Fantasy gaming app, Super4, has announced today the launch of #IndiaJeetega campaign ahead of IPL 2023. The app will provide the existing and new users with a unique platform to play and earn through their Super4 app. As per the company, the Super4 IPL bonanza will have two offers, the first one running from 1st to 7th April where the user will be given a chance to participate in contests for free and yet have the opportunity to earn cash rewards.

The second contest starting from 1st April for the next 45 days will allow the existing as well as the new users to play contests and collect super coins. All users that earn 1 lakh super coins during these 45 days will be given an opportunity to attend IPL Eliminator rounds or IPL Semi-finals for free.

The “India Jeetega” campaign aims to encourage fans to support their favorite teams while promoting a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among all.

Speaking on the launch, Rohit Bansal, founder, Super4 said, “We are looking forward to our IPL23 contests to attract users and give them a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the IPL Eliminators and Semi-Finals. Cricket is a religion in India and we strongly believe that through these contests, we will be able to fulfill a cricket fan dream to watch a match live in the stadium. We at Super4 are very excited for the upcoming season and we will do our best to help the fans and enthusiasts with the best possible gaming experience”

Furthermore, seeing the growth and passion for cricket in India, Super4 plans to penetrate further into the Tier II and Tier III market and give a once in a lifetime opportunity to enthusiasts in these markets to watch a match live. The brand offers unutilized money on collection of super coins. The players can utilize this money to play games on the platform.

The app has a user base of over 5 lakh customers and plans to expand its footprints in India by acquiring customers.

