FanCode to livestream Emerging Men’s Asia Cup

FanCode has secured the digital rights of ACC Emerging Men’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The company will livestream the upcoming tournament which will start on July 13 and go on till July 23.

This is the fifth edition of the tournament. Moreover, seven teams have sent in their A teams while Nepal will play its main team. Teams include India A, Pakistan A, Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A, Oman A and UAE A.

Additionally, the tournament will be available on FanCode’s mobile app, website, and TV applications including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, among others.

The Indian team led by Yash Dhull includes players Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Riyan Parag, and Nishant Sindhu.

