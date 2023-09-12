FanCode signs multi-year deal for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competition rights in India

FanCode announces it has gained exclusive streaming rights for multiple AFC competitions for two seasons 2023/24 and 2024/25. FanCode has been awarded digital streaming rights, through a sub-licensing agreement by FSDL, the media rights holders for AFC competitions in India.

The deal will give fans in India the opportunity to watch Asian football action and some of the top global football stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and others. With multiple AFC tournaments, the partnership will include the AFC Champions League, AFC Cup for the 2023-24 and the subsequent season, AFC U23 Asian Cup, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2024, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024, and more.



“We are delighted to partner with the Asian Football Confederation and bring some of the biggest names along with some top matches to fans in India. This will further help the Indian footballing ecosystem to grow,” Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode, said.

FanCode live-streamed the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and SAFF Cup and is currently streaming the J-League, EFL Championships, Barclays WSL, and Carabao Cup. Some of the domestic competitions on FanCode include the Hero Super Cup Goa Professional League, and Kerala Pro League amongst others.

