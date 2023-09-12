scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

FanCode signs multi-year deal for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competition rights in India

FanCode has been awarded digital streaming rights, through a sub-licensing agreement by FSDL, the media rights holders for AFC competitions in India

Written by BrandWagon Online
FanCode live-streamed the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and SAFF Cup and is currently streaming the J-League among other competitions
FanCode live-streamed the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and SAFF Cup and is currently streaming the J-League among other competitions

FanCode announces it has gained exclusive streaming rights for multiple AFC competitions for two seasons 2023/24 and 2024/25. FanCode has been awarded digital streaming rights, through a sub-licensing agreement by FSDL, the media rights holders for AFC competitions in India.

The deal will give fans in India the opportunity to watch Asian football action and some of the top global football stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and others. With multiple AFC tournaments, the partnership will include the AFC Champions League, AFC Cup for the 2023-24 and the subsequent season, AFC U23 Asian Cup, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2024, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024, and more.

“We are delighted to partner with the Asian Football Confederation and bring some of the biggest names along with some top matches to fans in India. This will further help the Indian footballing ecosystem to grow,” Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode, said.

Also Read

FanCode live-streamed the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and SAFF Cup and is currently streaming the J-League, EFL Championships, Barclays WSL, and Carabao Cup. Some of the domestic competitions on FanCode include the Hero Super Cup Goa Professional League, and Kerala Pro League amongst others.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 15:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS