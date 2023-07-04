scorecardresearch
FanCode Shop extends its licensing and merchandising partnership with ICC ahead of Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

FanCode Shop will operate official in-venue outlets covering the host’s venues which will be stocked with a range of merchandise featuring all 10 participating teams

Written by BrandWagon Online
FanCode Shop built and managed official mega stores for Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders
FanCode Shop has announced an extension to its licensing and merchandising partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to curate official fan merchandise and accessories for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023. The partnership will leverage FanCode Shop’s sports commerce and tech capabilities to give fans in India the chance to purchase official and affordable ICC merchandise.

“Cricket World Cup fever will take India by storm and every single cricket fan in India will be part of it,” Anurag Dahiya, chief commercial officer, ICC, said.

FanCode Shop will operate official in-venue outlets covering the host’s venues which will be stocked with a range of merchandise featuring all 10 participating teams. For fans across India, FanCode Shop will lend its expertise towards building and managing a digital store for ICC including end-to-end product and customer experience, manufacturing, logistics, customer care, and marketing.

“India is home to the largest base of cricket fans and we want to offer world-class sports merchandise that reflects their pride for the sport and the teams they support. The wide array of merchandise ensures there is something for every sports fan to showcase their fandom,” Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode, said.

In the recently concluded IPL, FanCode Shop built and managed official mega stores for Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Since its inception in 2020, FanCode Shop has partnered with multiple sports and fitness brands, offering official sports fan merchandise and equipment from IPL Teams, NBA, football clubs like Manchester City FC, Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona, WWE, SG, Nivia, Elevar.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 17:30 IST

