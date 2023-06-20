FanCode secures exclusive digital rights of SAFF Championship

FanCode, India’s live streaming platform dedicated to sports, has secured digital rights of the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. As per reports, the tournament will start on June 21 and run till July 4, in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

The India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for the opening day at 7:30 PM. India will then face Nepal on June 24, before ending the group stage with a game against Kuwait on June 27. The other group consists of Lebanon, Bhutan, Maldives and Bangladesh. top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

All the live action on can be watched on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and Fancode’s website.

As per a company statement, FanCode’s collaboration with SAFF Championship has further strengthened its commitment to providing access to live Indian football content to its growing user base.

The platform previously streamed the Hero Super Cup, Santosh Trophy, Stafford Challenge Cup, Kerala Premier League and Goa Professional league.

