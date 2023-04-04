Famous Innovations appoints Manas Lahiri as chief operating officer

Famous Innovations, an independent creative agency, has announced the appointment of Manas Lahiri as its chief operating officer, effective from today.

Prior to this, Lahiri was the managing director of Havas.

With over 21 years of experience in marketing and advertising, Lahiri has held senior positions at various agencies and brands, including Samsung, Motorola, McCann, Ogilvy, Havas Worldwide, and others.

Speaking on the appointment, Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, Famous Innovations said, “I look forward to welcoming Manas as the COO. We believe that the human factor is crucial in an industry that is constantly evolving with new technologies. With Manas’ strategic vision and deep understanding of brands, I am confident that he will help us further elevate our work and deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Speaking about his new role, Lahiri said, “I’m excited to be joining Famous Innovations and its young, vibrant team. The agency’s focus on culture, design, and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for activating omnichannel growth for companies. I’m looking forward to working with the team to drive the agency’s growth and success.”

