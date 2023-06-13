scorecardresearch
Excitel launches OOH campaign Drive Safely across 300 locations in Delhi NCR

The campaign aims to spread awareness on road safety and combats distracted driving

Written by BrandWagon Online
Excitel has placed billboards across 300 locations including North Avenue, Aurobindo Marg, Janpath, Dhaula Kuan, Ashram, Wazirpur and others
Excitel has launched an out-of-home (OOH) campaign, ‘Drive Safely’ that seeks to combat distracted driving. The awareness-led campaign juxtaposes activities more suitable for home rather than the car, emphasising the importance of focused and attentive driving.

Additionally, Excitel has placed billboards across 300 locations including North Avenue, Aurobindo Marg, Janpath, Dhaula Kuan, Ashram, Wazirpur and others.

Sharing his vision on the campaign, Varun Pasricha, chief operating Officer, Excitel said, “Through our ‘Drive Safely‘ campaign, we aim to educate and raise awareness among commuters on the road on the perils of distracted driving. The campaign emphasises the importance of prioritising activities like chats, games, calls, or email in the safe and comforting environment of our homes rather than engaging in them while navigating on busy roads of the city.”

The campaign features multiple creatives tailored to different situations including “Calls, games, and chats, etc. are exciting at home” among others.

The campaign has been launched digitally and on out-of-home (OOH) platforms in locations across Delhi NCR.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 12:03 IST

Stock Market