Eveready unveils digital film ‘Hero Banne Ka Power’ for its rechargeable torches

Eveready Industries India has launched its digital film, ‘Hero Banne Ka Power’ featuring Eveready BOOMLITE DL 85, charging rechargeable torch. As per the company, this film highlights the Boomlite torch’s capabilities and celebrates everyday heroes.

The newly launched Eveready film shines light on the unsung bravery of our people and celebrates courageous deeds, because not all heroes wear capes – some carry torches. It tells the tale of two boys immersed in a game of cricket as the sun is about to set. One of them takes a powerful shot, propelling the ball into a dark forest. With no light available, another boy expresses his reluctance to retrieve the ball. In a moment of empowerment, a determined girl, whom the boy did not allow to join the fun earlier, stands up and confidently embarks on a quest to rescue the lost ball using the Eveready rechargeable torch. For her, light is the only might that matters. Guided by the torch’s unwavering beam, the girl emerges from the shadows with the ball in her hand. She saves the day, armed with quick thinking and a rechargeable flashlight. The film ends with the message: Eveready, Hero Banne Ka Power (the power to become a hero). It stands for the brand’s mission of empowering and celebrating everyday heroism.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President and SBU head (Batteries & Flashlights), Eveready Industries India said, “We are happy to announce the launch of Eveready BOOMLITE DL 85 rechargeable torch alongside a captivating digital film, ‘Hero Banne Ka Power’. This torch embodies Eveready’s dedication to offer innovative and versatile products to our valued customers. With its exceptional performance, we believe this torch will not only illuminate dark spaces but also ignite a spark within individuals, empowering them to embrace their inner strength and become the true heroes of their own narratives.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.

“Darkness is not to be feared. It is to be fought and defeated. That’s what most Indians know and do on a regular basis. They dispel the darkness in their own way, armed with resilience and resourcefulness. This new campaign is a celebration of the human spirit, of the never-say-never attitude. Anyone can be a hero. All one needs is power. That’s what Eveready offers. We hope this campaign will serve as a beacon of inspiration for those everyday heroes who make the world a better place,”Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy added.

