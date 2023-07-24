Eveready launches TVC Kya Baat hai for its Emergency LED bulb ‘INSTACHARGE’

Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL) has launched another television commercial, ‘Kya Baat Hai’, over the weekend, featuring the Eveready Emergency LED bulb, INSTACHARGE. Emphasising the product features, the TVC was launched across television, print, and digital mediums in over six languages.

Conceptualised and crafted by Brand David for Eveready, the TVC aims to showcase the product’s instant charge technology, highlighting its significance in everyday life.

The TVC opens with a young man who has just returned home from a tiring day, requesting his wife for tea. Upon receiving the tea instantly, the man astonishingly compliments her speediness, exclaiming ‘Kya Baat Hai’. The wife then claims to have purchased India’s fastest charger to which the husband again asserts ‘Kya Baat Hai’. The husband asks her to charge his phone battery but just then there’s a power failure. The film demonstrates the value of INSTACHARGE, the Emergency LED bulb, in everyday scenarios where the bulb’s smart features ensure uninterrupted illumination and a sense of security to its consumers during power failures, consolidating its position as a category leader.

Speaking on the new TVC launch, Mohit Sharma, senior vice president and business unit head – Lighting and Electricals, said, “In the realm of Lighting and Electricals, Eveready stands proud as a category leader. Our commitment to illuminating lives is exemplified through our revolutionary Emergency LED bulb, ‘INSTACHARGE’, a beacon of hope during uncertain times. The Eveready INSTACHARGE Emergency LED bulb represents a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity while being committed to sustainability and energy conservation. The TVC beautifully captures the essence of our product’s groundbreaking features and how it seamlessly integrates into our customers’ lives, ensuring their safety and well-being during unforeseen circumstances. The new TVC enables us to further create growth and awareness for this category.”

“At Brand David, we take immense pride in creating impactful narratives that resonate with audiences. Our collaboration with Eveready to bring the ‘Kya Baat Hai’ TVC to life has been nothing short of electrifying. The TVC brilliantly captures the essence of Eveready’s INSTACHARGE Emergency LED bulb, ensuring uninterrupted illumination and a sense of security during power failures. We believe that through creativity and innovation, we can truly make a difference, and ‘Kya Baat Hai’ exemplifies our dedication to lighting up the country, one bulb at a time,” Brand David spokesperson added.

The newly launched campaign is currently live in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada across television, print, and digital platforms.

