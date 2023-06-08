Eurosport India acquires broadcast rights for US Premier League T20

The US Premier League (USPL) has partnered with Warner Bros Discovery premium sports channel Eurosport to broadcast its second season, which is scheduled to be held in Florida from September 15-29, 2023.

The second season of the US Premier League will witness eight teams play out a total of 40 matches. The league will culminate in a finale on September 29, 2023.

Talking about the partnership, Jaideep Singh, founder, USPL and Offbeet Media Group, said, “We are looking forward to partnering with Eurosport for the South Asia Live Broadcast of the second season of USPL. Extensive reach, global presence, and great brand value that the channel carries, will help us deliver the excitement of the USPL’s second season to audiences across the South Asia region.”

Additionally, the partnership between USPL and Eurosport aims to captivate cricket enthusiasts across South Asia and beyond. With a reach in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives and Nepal, both USPL and Eurosport are aiming to bring the excitement of US Cricket to South Asian cricket markets.

“Eurosport India has consistently aimed to provide Indian sports enthusiasts with global content, and we are confident that the electrifying T20 format of USPL matches will keep the fans across the region hooked to the channel,” Ruchir Jain, head of Eurosport India, added.

Moreover, Eurosport India has been a go-to-stop for many cricket leagues worldwide, featuring tournaments including the South Africa Cup T20, 2023 which is currently being broadcast on the channel, along with Bangladesh T20 league, Nepal T20 and the first edition of Fairbreak invitational (women’s t-20 league) to name a few.

