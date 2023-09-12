Etihad Airways onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Etihad Airways has announced its partnership with Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador. The collaboration marks a milestone as Etihad strengthens its presence in the Indian market. Katrina’s association with the airline will be unveiled through a series of videos to be showcased across Etihad and Katrina’s social channels.

The partnership builds on Katrina’s collaboration with Etihad in 2010 when she was featured as a traveller showcasing Etihad’s travel experience. Her prior partnership showcased her appreciation for the airline’s commitment to comfort and service. Returning to partner again, Katrina and Etihad are showcasing Etihad’s strengthening relationship with Indian communities both domestically and in global markets such as the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

“Our partnership with Katrina is far from ordinary, it embodies the spirit of innovation and sophistication our airline represents while celebrating our commitment to uniting cultures and communities. With her remarkable journey and global recognition, we’re not only showcasing Etihad’s offerings but also fostering authentic connections that genuinely resonate with Indian travellers and celebrating our commitment to India,” Amina Taher, vice president- brand, marketing and sponsorship, Etihad Airways, said.

As the brand ambassador for Etihad, Katrina will be featured in a series of campaign videos that highlight the airline’s commitment to comfort, service, and global connectivity. The partnership would bolster the airline’s foothold in the Indian market, where it currently serves eight Indian cities, solidifying Etihad as the preferred choice for travellers and aligning with the airline’s strategy for sustained growth in India.

The first video from the collaboration to be unveiled features Katrina Kaif on board Etihad’s new A350 aircraft. The film can be seen on both Etihad and Katrina’s social media channels.

