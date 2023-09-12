scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Etihad Airways onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Katrina’s association with the airline will be unveiled through a series of videos to be showcased across Etihad and Katrina’s social channels

Written by BrandWagon Online
The partnership would bolster the airline’s foothold in the Indian market
The partnership would bolster the airline’s foothold in the Indian market

Etihad Airways has announced its partnership with Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador. The collaboration marks a milestone as Etihad strengthens its presence in the Indian market. Katrina’s association with the airline will be unveiled through a series of videos to be showcased across Etihad and Katrina’s social channels.

The partnership builds on Katrina’s collaboration with Etihad in 2010 when she was featured as a traveller showcasing Etihad’s travel experience. Her prior partnership showcased her appreciation for the airline’s commitment to comfort and service. Returning to partner again, Katrina and Etihad are showcasing Etihad’s strengthening relationship with Indian communities both domestically and in global markets such as the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

“Our partnership with Katrina is far from ordinary, it embodies the spirit of innovation and sophistication our airline represents while celebrating our commitment to uniting cultures and communities. With her remarkable journey and global recognition, we’re not only showcasing Etihad’s offerings but also fostering authentic connections that genuinely resonate with Indian travellers and celebrating our commitment to India,” Amina Taher, vice president- brand, marketing and sponsorship, Etihad Airways, said.

Also Read

As the brand ambassador for Etihad, Katrina will be featured in a series of campaign videos that highlight the airline’s commitment to comfort, service, and global connectivity. The partnership would bolster the airline’s foothold in the Indian market, where it currently serves eight Indian cities, solidifying Etihad as the preferred choice for travellers and aligning with the airline’s strategy for sustained growth in India.

Also Read

The first video from the collaboration to be unveiled features Katrina Kaif on board Etihad’s new A350 aircraft. The film can be seen on both Etihad and Katrina’s social media channels.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 18:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS