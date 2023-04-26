Ethics of attack ads

By Smita Khanna

Negative campaigning and attack ads have been a part of political campaigns for ages. They are strategies used by politicians to discredit their opponents, and are effective in turning public opinion against a candidate. But they can also undermine the public’s trust in the political process.

In the corporate world, negative campaigning and attack ads can take many forms. For example, a company might run ads that highlight the flaws or weaknesses of a competitor’s products, or launch a social media campaign that attacks the competitor’s reputation or business practices. These tactics can be effective in driving consumers away from the competitor and towards the company, but they can also have unintended consequences.

From an Indian perspective, negative campaigning and attack ads have been part of the political landscape for decades. It is important to note that there is a fine line between legitimate criticism and personal attacks.

In recent years, we have seen the rise of attack ads on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. These ads can target specific demographics, making them even more effective in swaying public opinion. However, this also raises concerns about the impact of misinformation and fake news on the political process.

As we draw closer to the Karnataka and Mizoram elections in 2023, four state elections to be held in the first half of 2024, and the all-important Lok Sabha 2024 elections, I urge all parties to follow ethical guidelines recommended by the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics to control negative campaigning and attack ads.

Attack ads that may be truthful should not be released late in a campaign so that the opponent has an insufficient chance to respond. The opponent’s private life should not come within the limits of ethical campaigning.

Campaigns should be guided by ethical principles, including honesty, fairness, respect, and responsibility.

In the corporate world, negative campaigning and attack ads can create a zero-sum game where companies are competing not on the basis of their own strengths and innovations, but on their ability to tear down their competitors. This can lead to a race to the bottom, where companies are focused on destroying each other rather than creating value for consumers and society. From Apple mocking PC operating systems sold by Microsoft to Dunkin Donuts challenging Starbucks, claiming that its coffee is better and running campaigns like dunkinbeatstarbucks.com, these are not remembered in good light by consumers.

In conclusion, the ethics of negative campaigning and attack ads are complex. These can contribute to a toxic political and corporate culture, where personal attacks and character assassinations are the norm. This in turn erodes trust in institutions and undermines the democratic process. It can also contribute to a culture of polarisation, where people are more focused on attacking their opponents than on finding common ground and working together to solve problems.

The author is chief operating officer, Newton Consulting India

