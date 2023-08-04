Essilor ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador in India

Essilor has announced cricketer Virat Kohli as its India brand ambassador. As per the company, the partnership signifies the alliance with both entities having legacies.

Moreover, the brand has also rolled out a multi-media campaign, featuring Virat Kohli, which will bring to life the value proposition of Essilor’s brands. The campaign showcases a strong portfolio of brands – Stellest, Eyezen, Varilux and Crizal.

Talking about the appointment, Narasimhan Narayanan, country head, EssilorLuxottica South Asia, said, “Virat Kohli’s appeal and pursuit of excellence are aligned to Essilor’s commitment to innovation and quality. His credibility and popularity among diverse demographics will help raise awareness about the significance of clear and healthy vision at all ages, while emphasising Essilor’s technology and line of products.”

“I am happy to be associated with Essilor, a brand that has been at the forefront of revolutionising vision care globally. Eyeglasses are an integral part of my life and I identify with having clear vision, whether on or off the field. Being an Essilor brand ambassador has educated me and allowed me to know more about vision care and how each lens is different to address individual vision needs,” Virat Kohli added.

Additionally, Network Advertising is the creative agency behind the campaign with Virat Kohli. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across channels such as social, digital, and print for audiences across the country.

Talking about the campaign, Akashneel Dasgupta, chief creative officer, Network Advertising, said, “Essilor has for long been helping us see better without being seen themselves. This campaign is the first effort by the brand to make people aware of the mother brand. In Kohli, the brand found a great fit as someone who embodies the same professionalism and excellence as Essilor.”

