ESFI partners with FITGMR Inc.

The esports Federation of India (ESFI) has partnered with FITGMR Inc. to create a player and coaching development initiative to foster healthy, high-performing, and sustainable growth within the Indian esports industry.

As per the recent ‘Windows of Opportunity’ report by FICCI-EY, the number of esports players across all competitive level games in India increased from 600,000 in 2021 to 1 million in 2022, and the number is expected to reach 2.5 million in 2023.

The partnership will see FITGMR working closely with ESFI teams providing in-game coaching and performance training. By utilizing technology, curriculum, and a comprehensive coach training program, the partnership will empower India’s competitive players to train and develop the skills they need to play and perform.

“With prestigious tournaments such as the Asian Games, World esports Championships, Global esports Games coming up, FITGMR’s team of experienced coaches as well as their unique approach to training and development will help our athletes not only hone their skills to reach their full potential but also give them a competitive edge to excel on the international stage,” said Lokesh Suji, director, esports Federation of India and vice president, Asian esports Federation (AESF)

The company will aid the growth of the country’s gamers by not only developing healthy habits and mindsets but also providing the data, in-game coaching, and feedback that the players require by partnering with ESFI.

“ESFI and FITGMR are both committed to delivering results and doing it the right way. Having the opportunity to create the proper infrastructure, with player physical and mental health incorporated from the outset, means players will thrive in their games while maintaining a balanced lifestyle,” said Kristin Anderson, CEO and co-founder, FITGMR.

