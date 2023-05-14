Equitas Small Finance Bank releases new video as part of Circle of Life series for Mother’s Day

Equitas Small Finance Bank has recently launched a video on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The video shares the story of Revathi, a mother who overcame numerous challenges to create a better life for her and her mute daughter.

In the video from the ‘Circle of Life’ series, Revathi’s journey of resilience and determination is portrayed. After being abandoned by her husband, Revathi found herself and her daughter on the streets without proper food or shelter. Equitas supported her and provided her with a home and a job that paid Rs. 5,000 per month. With the bank’s help, she learned tailoring and started her own business to provide for her family. Furthermore, despite being told that her daughter was not fit for school, Revathi was determined to give her daughter a better life and education. Today, her daughter is going to school, learning new things and receiving multiple awards and recognitions for her excellence.

Commenting on the video, Vignesh Murali, senior vice president and head – Marketing, Equitas SFB said, “Our ‘Circle of Life’ series signifies a way of giving back to the society and showcases the lives of people like Revathi and Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the strength, resilience, and love of all mothers like her. We are proud to share the inspiring story of Revathi, a mother who never gave up on her dreams and fought against all odds to create a better life for her family. Her story is a reminder that mothers are the true champions of our society, and we must celebrate and honor them every day.”

Furthermore, Equitas Small Finance Bank’s ‘Circle of Life’ series features inspiring stories of bravery, sacrifice, and compassion, which the bank aims to share with a wider audience to inspire and give hope.

