Equitas SFB’s launches “Circle of Life” campaign

Equitas Small Finance Bank launched a new campaign as part of its video series called “Circle of Life,” featuring Sajitha Begum’s inspiring story. Sajitha runs an eatery and works as a business correspondent at Equitas SFB.

As per the company, through the “Circle of Life” campaign, Equitas SFB aims to shed light on Sajitha’s journey of becoming a bank herself.

Speaking on the campaign, Vignesh Murali, senior vice president and head – marketing, Equitas SFB said, “This campaign is our tribute to the spirit of resilience and determination that drives individuals like Sajitha to overcome challenges and succeed in their mission to improve the lives of those around them.”

