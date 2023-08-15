Equitas celebrates Independence Day through their ‘Circle of Life’ series that supports the salt farmers

Equitas Small Finance Bank celebrates the 76th Independence Day by sharing the inspiring story of a salt farmer couple which presents the essence of empowerment, resilience, and importance of education. The couple working in a salt marsh of Gujarat is committed to nurturing their children’s dreams, despite facing various obstacles.

This video from the ‘Circle of Life’ series by Equitas gives a voice to Gajraben and Satishbhai’s strong hopes for securing a better future for their children through education. The grains of salt resemble the couple’s strong determination and tireless efforts in the tough terrains of the Rann, where harsh summers and winters challenge people’s endurance. Their unwavering determination to struggle for basic rights, such as education echoes the sentiment of the historic Dandi March and the pursuit of a brighter future.

Equitas Small Finance Bank recognised the potential in Gajraben and Satishbhai’s efforts and extended its support through a loan which allowed the couple to secure the land they cultivated salt on and further their dreams. Their journey is a testament to the bank’s commitment to go ‘Beyond Banking’ and invest in the dreams of ordinary people, transforming them into extraordinary stories of success.

Speaking on the campaign, Vignesh Murali, senior vice president and head – Marketing, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, “We feel privileged to empower Gajraben and her family through our “Beyond Banking” initiative. Gajraben and Satishbhai’s journey embodies the essence of our ‘Beyond Banking’ initiative. Their story is a reminder that every journey, no matter how challenging, is an opportunity to create change. As we celebrate Independence Day, we must draw inspiration and pursue our dreams for a better tomorrow. Furthermore, as responsible citizens we must also empower the society by facilitating the basic necessities in every manner possible. “

Equitas Small Finance Bank’s ‘Circle of Life’ series honours stories of determination, valour, and sacrifice. It aims to reignite the spirit of aspiration and remind people to dream. The bank remains committed to fostering a better India by supporting families like Gajraben’s.

