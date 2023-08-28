Epson rolls out #MakeTheSwitch campaign to inspire energy conservation in India

Epson, a player in digital imaging and printing solutions, has launched its global #MakeTheSwitch campaign in India. As per the official releases, the campaign aims to increase awareness about the significance of energy conservation through the adoption of energy-saving practices and aims to harness the collective impact of individual efforts to contribute towards the environment.

According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, 31% of greenhouse gas emissions originate from electricity and heat production. India, according to the World Resource Institute, is the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases, a third of which is a result of electricity and heat production in the country.

Speaking on the campaign, Siva Kumar, senior general manager, Epson India said, “By encouraging Heat-Free Technology usage and by fostering energy efficient practices, Epson is aiming to redefine the interaction between technology and the environment. It is vital to bring greater awareness so that we can create a positive impact on this planet and secure a brighter future for generations to come.”

The #MakeTheSwitch campaign features a range of practical tips on how individuals can reduce their energy consumption, from using LED bulbs, opting for public transport, to preparing heat-free meals at home.

