Epson India ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

The campaign will focus on the economical and environment-friendly benefits of Epson’s EcoTank printers

Written by BrandWagon Online
Epson on Friday announced that film actress Rashmika Mandanna will be its brand ambassador in India. The renowned actress will collaborate with Epson to promote its products in India and will feature in a multi-media campaign being launched for Epson EcoTank Printers in June. The campaign will focus on the economical and environment-friendly benefits of Epson’s EcoTank printers.

“Through the campaign, we hope to reach a wider audience to spread awareness about the amazing Heat-Free Technology in Epson EcoTank printers and its benefits of environment-friendly and economical printing. This association will help us communicate how Epson products deliver purposeful value that enriches lives and helps create a better world,” Tushad Talati, director-brand and communication, Epson India, said.

Epson EcoTank printers use heat-free technology, which consumes less power, generates less e-waste, and helps save on printing costs.

The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle.

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 14:09 IST

