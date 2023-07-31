scorecardresearch
EPIC ON announces the launch of new slate of series

With the new series, the platform aims to expand its horizon and connect with a broader spectrum of viewers

Written by BrandWagon Online
The new EPIC ON's shows will span various genres, from dramas to thrillers
EPIC ON, the OTT platform from IN10 Media Network, has announced its next growth phase with a slate of original series. With the new series, the platform aims to expand its horizon and connect with a broader spectrum of viewers.

Talking about the new series, Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network, said, “EPIC ON originals mark a significant milestone for the platform as we aim to strategically build new partnerships and engage diverse audiences, adapting to their evolving preferences. The IPs strengthen our long-term commitment to developing content, which is demographic and platform agnostic, to cater to different markets.”

According to the company, the new EPIC ON’s shows will span various genres, from dramas to thrillers. Additionally, the content lineup promises to captivate and entertain viewers of all ages.

“We are happy to unveil our first six original series to the world. We have diligently assembled a remarkable ensemble of actors, creators, and writers who share our dedication to the art of storytelling,” Sourjya Mohanty, COO, EPIC ON added.

Moreover, the shows will be available on the EPIC ON app and aggregator platforms like Tata Play, Airtel X-Stream, DishTV Watcho, Jio Fibre, BSNL, among others. 

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 09:44 IST

