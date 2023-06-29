Envigo bags the digital marketing mandate for Oben Electric

Oben Electric has announced a strategic partnership with Envigo to enhance its digital presence and accelerate its organic growth.

“As we continue to grow our business and expand our reach, having a strong digital marketing strategy is critical to our success. Envigo’s expertise and personalised approach to digital marketing make them the perfect partner for us,” Saurav Arora, head of marketing, Oben Electric, said.

Envigo will work with Oben Electric to develop and implement a comprehensive digital marketing strategy, including search engine optimisation (SEO) and website development, as part of the partnership. In addition, Envigo’s team of experts will provide personalised services to Oben Electric to drive online visibility, website traffic, and, lead generation.

“We are confident that our team of experts will provide Oben Electric with the support and consultancy needed to establish a strong online presence, increase organic traffic and leads, and drive growth,” Saurabh Kumar, founder and director, Envigo, said.

