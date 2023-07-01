ENO unveils its new TVC “Ab Acidity Kyu Sehna Jab ENO Hain Na”

Eno, an antacid brand by Haleon (erstwhile GSK Consumer Healthcare) has launched its new TVC “Ab Acidity Kyu Sehna Jab ENO Hain Na” with TV actors Sheeba Chadda and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The TVC captures how people often opt for home remedies for acidity issues even though it takes time to provide relief.

The TVC is released nation-wide in 10 languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Oriya, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Telegu, Tamil and Kannada.

Commenting on the launch, Anurita Chopra, BU marketing lead for the Indian Subcontinent at Haleon, said “For generations, Indians have relied on home remedies, sometimes enduring prolonged discomfort as a necessary evil. However, ENO provides fast and effective relief, allowing consumers to enjoy their food, family moments, and fun without hindrance.”

The TV commercial depicts a family gathering where the protagonist is pampered with different foods including Samosa and Pakoda by his aunts. The protagonist suddenly experiences acidity when his aunts are seen suggesting some home remedies. To this, the mother of the protagonist challenges that ENO is a better solution as work in 6 seconds.

The TVC is conceptualised by creative agency Ogilvy, and has been shot by Hemant Bhandari, director and co-founder of Chrome Pictures.

“Food is our love language. However, this indulgence often leads to acidity. And as Indians, we tend to tolerate this discomfort, considering it normal. With this new campaign, starring well-known actors Sheeba Chadhha, Supriya Pilgaonkar, as an endearing pair of Maasi and Bua pampering Abhimanyu Dassani with food, ENO aims to change that perception,” Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North) added.

Moreover, the TVC will be broadcasted pan-India across various television channels. Additionally, it will be supported by a digital and social media campaign.

