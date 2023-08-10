End of the road for Maharaja, Tata owned Air India reveals new logo

Tata owned Air India (AI) has unveiled a new logo on Thursday, ending the era of the 77-year-old mascot- The Maharaja. This part of the rebranding for Air India was announced in a gala event in New Delhi in the presence of the Tata group top brass.

This latest move from Air India comes after its chief executive officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson said earlier that the airline was poised to introduce a host of new services as part of the rebranding journey.

The new logo of the airline, which showcases a red swan accompanied by the unique orange Konark Chakra, is anticipated to be replaced by a new design featuring a trio of colors: red, white, and purple. This shift in colors symbolises a transformation. While the colors red and white have been emblematic of AI (the airline), the inclusion of purple draws inspiration from Vistara, which is in the process of being integrated into the original national carrier.

The Maharaja has been an integral part of AI’s identity since its inception in 1946. The character, conceptualised by artist Umesh Rao and Bobby Kooka, Air India’s then commercial director, has been synonymous with the airline.

Additionally, the makers of Maharaja would later reimagine the mascot to keep it contemporary to counter accusations that he presented a false and retrograde image of India. Moreover, AI inserted the Maharaja into real-world dialogues, allowing him to interact with the public in a novel way — much like the Amul girl.

