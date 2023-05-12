Enamor has unveiled its campaign titled ‘Everybody Is Fab’. The new OOH campaign is conceptualized, executed by Publicis Worldwide and the digital video by Glitch. The OOH campaign stars Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh who will be seen promoting Enamor’s Athleisure product range. The campaign aims to celebrate the diversity of body shapes and sizes and empower women to embrace their beauty.

Commenting on the initiative, Sandra Daniels, head of marketing – women’s category, Modenik Lifestyle said, “While Rakul embodies the brand’s values of confidence and empowerment, what makes her a perfect fit to endorse Enamor Athleisure is her dedication to fitness and active lifestyle. We hope that ‘EveryBody Is Fab’ campaign inspires women of every shape and size to feel fabulous and confident in their own skin with Enamor Athleisure.”

Enamor’s Athleisure wear range is designed to cater to the needs of women. The range includes a variety of sports bras, leggings, shorts, t-shirts, and jackets for workout or outdoor activity. The collection is made using quality fabrics that provide comfort, breathability, and moisture-wicking properties.

Speaking on the campaign, Oindrila Roy, managing director, Publicis Worldwide said,“The campaign is a great example of how to create an inclusive and diverse campaign without losing the brand’s essence. For years, the brand has encouraged women to embrace their femininity with confidence. With Rakul Preet’s presence in this campaign that celebrates diversity of body shapes and sizes, the brand will further deepen its emotional connect with the audience.”

The pan-Indian campaign will be rolled out across key platforms including print, digital, outdoor, and social media.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook