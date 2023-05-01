EMotorad partners with online toy retailer Toys“R”Us

EMotorad, manufacturer of e-bikes and ride-ons, has recently announced its strategic alliance with online toy retailer, Toys“R”Us, to gain hold of the young-age ride-on category with its “catch ’em young” philosophy.

Commenting on the partnership, Kunal Gupta, CEO and co-founder of EMotorad said, “We see a huge gap in the market for electronically operated ride-ons, and this presents us with newer opportunities to capitalise on while ensuring that our products add fun to our young users’ lifestyle. Thus, we are lining up new products to disrupt this segment. We are confident that our partnerships with brands like Toys“R”Us will enable us to reach out to a wider audience and achieve our goal of providing the best possible experience to customers, innovatively.”

EMotorad launched ‘Lil E’ – an electric kick scooter for kids in April 2022. The company claims that Lil E is projected to see 40% growth in sales, with the introduction of new channels and rapid expansion of the EMotorad’s current online and offline footprint.

Sudhir Pai, chief business officer, Toys & Accessories at Ace Turtle, which runs Toys“R”Us in India added, “We are delighted to partner with EMotorad to bring these fun and futuristic ride-ons at an affordable price to our young customers in India. The youth is going to love these products because not only are they exhilarating, but they also are quite purposeful and facilitate commuting. We are proud to be partners in promoting this wave of sustainable change and experiential learning.”

Toys“R”Us is a leading online toy retailer that offers a wide range of quality products for children. As per the company, EMotorad plans to launch Aeroglyde, India’s first self-balancing hover shoes, this month.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook