Emotion-led marketing can influence purchase decisions: Aejaz Khan, CEO, Makani Creatives

Campaign: Thank you, mom n Brand: Procter & Gamble

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Why the campaign rocks:

I have not seen a better campaign in the past decade than Procter & Gamble’s ‘Thank you, mom’. Alyque Padamsee would often say, “If you want to get into the head, aim for the heart”. And P&G did exactly that!

The campaign reflects the agency, Wieden+Kennedy’s depth of thinking to showcase the role that mothers play in supporting world-class athletes competing at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Mothers became the perfect bridge between the event and the brand. While others focussed on the athletes, P&G shifted the conversation to the moms who raised them.

Even though it ran the ad during the Olympic Games, P&G ensured the campaign had longevity and influence on consumers no matter when or where they saw it. The company extended the campaign to the 2012 London Olympics, for which it picked up many awards, and to Sochi in 2014, and so on.

Nostalgia and emotion-led marketing can be a powerful way to get people to make purchase decisions. The campaign showed that if there is a bigger, more universal story behind a product, you should tap into it.

— As told to Christina Moniz

