EdTech startup byteXL strengthens its senior leadership team

byteXL, an experiential learning platforms for IT career aspirants, has today announced the strengthening of its senior leadership team with the appointment of four industry professionals. As per the company, these hires will play pivotal roles in driving the company’s growth, fostering innovation, and revolutionizing learning experiences for students across the 100+ institutes that byteXL works in 7 states in India.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Pravin Tatavarthi has joined as the chief mentor, bringing a wealth of experience in the technology industry with deep understanding of finance. He was the former CEO and MD at Allegis group, ex COO of Computer Associates, and ex director in Finance of Oracle India for around 10 years. He will advise on pricing strategy and building culture and values, the company stated.

Manish Kumar Sah has been appointed as the head of learning strategy at byteXL. Kumar will spearhead the development and implementation of effective learning strategies. An alumnus of IIT Bombay and Georgia Tech, Atlanta, prior to byteXL, he has worked in several organisations including Vedantu, Toppr, apart from being the Co-founder of SEED Schools.

While Karthik Divi has joined as the head of Technology. Divi will drive byteXL’s engineering team to build the in-house Tech and Analytics product. Over the past 15 years, he has led engineering teams at HackerRank, Reputation.com, JDA Software, and FourSoft, including others. An Engineering degree holder from JNTUH, he will oversee the development of state-of-the-art digital learning tools, ensuring seamless integration of innovative tools and technologies to enhance student engagement and outcomes.

Shankar Sivaramakrishnan will take the role of head of content creation and visual learning tech. Drawing on his rich experience in multimedia production and instructional design, Sivaramakrishnan will lead the creation of compelling and visually immersive learning content. He is also the co-founder of BanyanBoard and holds 15 granted US patents. He has a Ph.D. and M.Sc. degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign along with a B. Tech from IIT Madras.

Commenting on the expansion of senior leadership, Karun Tadepalli, CEO and co-founder, byteXL said, “We are thrilled to welcome these 4 exceptional leaders to our team. Their deep domain knowledge, combined with their passion for education and innovation, will be instrumental in driving our mission to provide transformative learning experiences to students. They will also assist in the transformation of the engineering colleges into a much improved and effective learning center. We are confident that their expertise will additionally further propel byteXL’s current revenue growth, recorded growth rate of 3.5X compared to the last year, to new heights and further solidify our position as a formidable player in higher education EdTech.”

