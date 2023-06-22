Edtech start-up Acadzo rolls out DVC campaign to overcome maths phobia in students

Acadzo, an emerging EdTech platform from the house of Aarti Eduserve LLP, has launched its first DVC (digital video commercial) campaign ‘Math Se Daro Mat Khelo’ to promote mathematics and Rubik’s cube solving as a fun mental sport.

The campaign featuring Jinansh Dedhia, who is claimed to be the fastest human calculator, comprises three videos which stress the practical application of faster calculations instead of relying on calculators or rote memorization of mathematical operations.

The debut campaign was created by the brand’s internal team that depicts everyday scenarios from the life of a student. From carrying out quick calculations while playing around in the house to being a consultant for company employees by resolving their complex queries, the first two videos highlight a child’s computation ability, which aids in boosting their mental strength. For the final video, 12-year-old Dedhia is seen solving 9th-grade math problems in just a few seconds, leaving everyone in awe.

Commenting on the brand launch, Vimesh Dedhia, co-founder, Acadzo said, “Through Acadzo, we aim to foster a world where mental math calculations and Rubik’s Cube are widely acknowledged as captivating mind sports, approached with intrigue and playfulness. As a STEM Accredited ed-tech platform, we prioritize the development of mental math calculations and spatial reasoning skills in children.”

The campaign video encourages parents and students to explore Acadzo’s fun-learn programs and activities that are meant to unlock a child’s full cognitive potential.

Additionally, the campaign aims to position Acadzo as a one-stop solution for students seeking to overcome their math phobia through high-quality learning programs and activities. The brand objective to secure both academic success and practical knowledge of a child is depicted in the campaign.

