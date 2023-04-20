EcoLink launches new campaign ‘Bachat ka link’ with brand ambassador Pankaj Tripathi

Signify has launched a new campaign featuring actor and EcoLink’s brand ambassador Pankaj Tripathi for its new range of BLDC fans and LED lights.

The campaign features the actor in avatar of ‘Bachat Kumar’, a celebrated savings expert, who emphasizes that there is only one true link for savings – EcoLink range of BLDC Fans and LED lights.

The campaign having two films is conceptualized by Hashtag Orange.

As per the company, Pankaj Tripathi takes on the role of ‘Bachat Kumar’, a superstar who knows everything about saving money. The films center around people asking him for advice on savings, and he espouses the real mantra of savings with the catchy slogan ‘Bachat ka Link – EcoLink, with an eccentric treatment that is bound to garner attention in a cluttered category of BLDC fans and LED lights.

Additionally, the LED lights film features Bachat Kumar riding a bike onto the stage at his event, surrounded by a huge army of fans. His jazzy entry on-stage is received with a loud cheer and applause from the crowd.

Commenting on the new campaign, Nikhil Gupta, head of marketing and integrated communications and commercial operations, Signify Innovations India Limited said, “The fans and LED lights market is a fairly crowded one and with this campaign centered around the protagonist – Bachat Kumar, we wanted to break the clutter in the electrical goods category.”

Amit Shankar, co-founder, chief creative officer, Hashtag Orange, “Indian middle-class families take savings very seriously. Every purchase they make must be top class and should also generate savings. To capitalize on this sentiment, we used one of the most popular Indian actors who has a mass following, Pankaj Tripathi, and we transformed him into a brand-new avatar called Bachat Kumar, the rockstar of bachat, who gives valuable advice to common folks in his own unique and quirky style. Sometimes inside his gold clad home turned office and at times from his very own bachat concert. We truly had a lot of fun filming this one.”

