eClerx Services appoints Kapil Jain as CEO

eClerx Services has announced the appointment of Kapil Jain as CEO, subject to shareholder approvals. With a career spanning over 25 years, Kapil has held leadership roles at companies such as ICRA, HSBC, and Infosys, and has been credited for scaling businesses and increasing shareholder value during the time. In his new role at eClerx, Kapil will focus on driving growth, improving operational management, and investing in capability development to serve the company’s strategic initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion of the appointment, PD Mundhra, executive director, eClerx Services Limited said, “Kapil has experience in sales, consulting, product development, and technology transformation, and has overseen substantial scale in the BPM business. His appointment will further strengthen our leadership team, and accelerate growth for the company both with existing and new clients and services.”

Also Read Govt makes anti-tobacco warnings on OTT platforms a must

Having spent the past two decades at Infosys, serving as the executive vice president – global head of sales and enterprise capability for the company’s BPM business, Kapil brings with him experience in driving sales, M&A, alliances, marketing and influencer relations.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook