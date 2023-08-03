scorecardresearch
Dyson ropes in Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador for hair care technologies

The company aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health

Written by BrandWagon Online
Dyson has also announced plans to launch 20 new beauty products in the next four years
Through this partnership, the company aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health, while continuing to drive relevance for Dyson’s technologically advanced styling tools.

Talking about the collaboration, Ankit Jain, managing director, Dyson India said, “We are happy to partner with Deepika Padukone. Combining cutting-edge engineering and forward-thinking design, Dyson Hair Care technologies have and will continue to revolutionise the way we care for and style our hair. Our association with Deepika will further amplify conversations on versatile, healthy everyday styling suited for all hair types.”

Additionally, Dyson has also announced plans to launch 20 new beauty products in the next four years along with a recently committed half a billion GBP. This investment will create new lab spaces to both sharpen Dyson’s understanding of global hair types and damage, while also supporting the continued diversification of Dyson’s beauty technology.

“I’ve always believed that a hairstyle can make or break a look. Dyson’s commitment to innovation and focus on delivering advanced technology for healthier hair styling has always resonated with me and I truly believe that this association will inspire people to achieve superior hair styles while also caring for the health of their hair,” Deepika Padukone, added.

Moreover, the collaboration aligns with the company’s vision for redefining the hair styling experience with innovative engineering for every hair type, creating superior styles while avoiding heat damage.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 17:56 IST

