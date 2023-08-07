Duroflex launches TVC featuring Virat Kohli

Duroflex unveiled its ad film featuring national brand ambassador, Virat Kohli showcasing its research-backed mattresses. Set on the theme of #GreatSleepGreatHealth, the campaign advocates the power of quality sleep in fostering an active lifestyle at any stage of life. Duroflex’s emphasis on #GoodSleepGoodHealth highlights its commitment to using advanced technology to provide quality sleep solutions to its consumers.

Virat Kohli’s Duroflex TVC embraces a distinctive approach, employing stop-motion filmmaking to perfection. As the camera pans across the mattress, Kohli’s resonant voiceover encourages viewers to maintain an active lifestyle throughout the years – whether it involves trekking in the Himalayas or triumphing over neighbourhood kids in a game of badminton.

“When we talk about health and fitness, the most important thing about which the conversations are yet happen is, it’s not just about what you do in gym and how well you train; It’s always about the lifestyle. The key topic when it comes to lifestyle is sleep. It is important to get a healthy eight hours of sleep for your body to respond to the training and a good diet. I sleep really well and I sleep for long periods so it helps me recover, and it is the most important aspect of physical health as well as mental health,” Virat Kohli, brand ambassador, Duroflex, said.

The underlying message is sound sleep is essential for good health and an active lifestyle. The stop-motion TVC transitions between various backgrounds that mirror a trekking expedition, a lively playground, and a joyous wedding scene – all meticulously crafted right on the mattress. With each transition, Kohli assumes fresh poses, gracefully asleep on the Duroflex mattress, perfectly blending the joy of great sleep and good health.

“The core objective of this campaign goes beyond mere entertainment; it is a celebration of the joys derived from leading an active lifestyle, all made possible through the foundation of restful sleep. We take immense pride in showcasing this creative TVC that seamlessly blends the art of good sleep with the pleasures of energetic life,” Mohanraj Jagannivasan, chief executive officer, Duroflex, said.

Also Read

The brand film is set to be aired on all major national television channels.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook